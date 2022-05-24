Lobby Boyz Maino & Jim Jones 'Slide' On New Song With Fivio Foreign

Jim Jones and Maino formed Lobby Boyz back in 2021. Both rappers have been friends for years but they finally found the right time to join forces and create their upcoming record together. "Slide" is just the latest single to come from the duo's Lobby Boyz album. Jim Jones and Maino dropped "Lobby Boyz Anthem" earlier this year and recently joined forces with Fabolous for their song "No Bobby V," which is inspired by Bobby V's 2005 track "Tell Me."



Individually, both rappers have been pretty busy over the past year. Since he released his El Capo project in 2019, Jones has consistently dropped off hard-hitting solo efforts like last year's The Fraud Department with producer Harry Fraud and his recent DJ Drama-assisted project Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends. Meanwhile, Maino has been focused on his new Fox Soul show Kitchen Talk.



Jim Jones and Maino's Lobby Boyz album drops on Friday, May 27. Listen to "Slide" featuring Fivio Foreign below.