Michigan Could Experience Rolling Blackouts This Summer

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 24, 2022

Calgary : city wide blackout
Photo: Getty Images

Electrical-grid operators are warning Michiganders that rolling blackouts could be needed this summer, according to FOX News. A hurried switch to renewable energy sources is at the forefront of the issue.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operators (MISO) said an unusually hot summer predicted for Michigan will stress the grid. The MISO seasonal assessment found “capacity shortfalls in both the north and central regions of MISO… leaving those areas at increased risk of temporary, controlled outages to preserve the integrity of the bulk electric system,” JT Smith, MISO executive director, told NPR.

But the hot weather in Michigan isn't the only reason for potential rolling blackouts, according to Joe Trotter, the Energy, Environment, and Agriculture Task Force director for the American Legislative Exchange Council. He said that too many traditional power plants are being shut down with grid operators attempting to switch over to renewable sources of energy.

“Our leaders need to be real cognizant of the day-to-day impact,” he said. “It’s great to look at the future, but the present has a huge impact on their constituencies.”

“There’s this focus on a much more long-term solution to replace [coal plants] with renewables,” he added, but argued that those solutions are “years or decades away from being able to replace the coal.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.