Have You Been To The Most Beautiful Place In Michigan?

America has a countless number of breathtaking sights to behold. From wooded valleys to deserts, the U.S. also offers a wide range of scenery for every type of adventurer. Whether you like to hike mountains or are perhaps more interested in sitting on a beach with your toes in the sand all day, there are always new places for you to check out in this country. And if you're looking to scratch your travel itch after reading this, we've got you covered. Here is the most beautiful place in Michigan.

Travel + Leisure named Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore as the most beautiful place in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Out-of-staters might not equate Michigan with sandy beaches and striking sand dunes, but both are found along the state's largely coastal boundaries — most notably, on the 35 miles of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. This carved-by-glaciers shoreline is home to a beech-maple forest, scenic hiking and driving, and the immense namesake dunes rising high above Lake Michigan.

Have you ever been to Sleeping Bear Dunes? Let us know in the comments below, and check out the rest of the “totally subjective” state-by-state list of the most beautiful places in the United States here!