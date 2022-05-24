Texas Bride Catches Huge Fish While Wearing Her Wedding Dress

A Texas bride and her groom had a rather simple send-off after their wedding over the weekend.

"It was our wedding night and we were sitting on the bed and my husband was like, 'Well, what do you want to do?'" Eliot Waggoner Granville, 34, said after her wedding at the Chapel on the Dunes in Port Aransas on Sunday (May 22), according to the Caller Times. "I'm more of a fisher than he is, so I said, 'Let's go fishing.'"

So fishing they went. Still wearing her wedding dress and veil, Granville and her husband went to the Red Dot Pier in Corpus Christi. She said she felt a bite after about 45 minutes of waiting. "It wasn't huge bites or anything. But then I started reeling him in and he started fighting with me and it took like 10 to 15 minutes for me to get him to the pier," she said. After realizing just how big this fish was, Granville sent her husband to find a net that they were able to use to pull it onto the pier by the tail.

The fish she caught was a 40- to 50-pound black drum. After taking a few epic photos, the fish was released. "I think that's probably the biggest fish I've ever caught. My arms are actually still sore. It took two grown men to pick him up and I couldn't pick him up myself," she said.

Granville added that this wedding-night catch might have been a sign that her father, who died last August, was with her on her big day. "Other people had been there for a long time and didn't catch anything, so I feel like it was dad watching over me and sending me a little — or big — wedding gift," she said.

Check out photos from the bride's epic wedding-day catch here.