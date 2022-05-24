This Is The Best Place To Grab A Beer In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

May 24, 2022

Hands and mug beer of many people toasting at a tavern
Photo: Getty Images

The craft beer scene in Georgia is alive and well. So alive and well in fact, that it can be overwhelming to choose from the hundreds of existing breweries available to patrons. This specific brewery is known far and wide for its extensive amount of brews and its spacious exterior.

According to Eat This Not That, the best spot to buy a beer in Georgia is at Monday Night Brewing Company in Atlanta. Monday Night Brewery is known for their Blind Pirate Double IPA and large outdoor patio space. There is also a unique story associated with the opening of the brewery.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best place to purchase a beer in Georgia:

"This beloved Atlanta brewery has an unlikely backstory: In 2006, a small Bible study group decided to brew beer together as a way to get to know each other. Once other locals got wind of it, they jumped on board and the rest is history. Be sure to try the Blind Pirate Double IPA. Reviewers love the colorful indoor and outdoor spaces and sing the praises of the staff, "who are clearly happy with where they work."

For more information regarding the best place to buy a beer in each state visit HERE.

