This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Los Angeles

When you're craving good food, you have plenty of options when it comes to restaurants. From Mexican cuisine and fried chicken joints to diners and fine-dining spots, it can be a little dizzying to figure out what you want.

That's why Yelp is here to help. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Los Angeles area. According to the website, the No. 1 restaurant is...

Malama Pono Restaurant!

This Hawaiian restaurant boasts an amazing 5-star rating with over 370 reviews. Customers can't stop talking about the chill vibes, outstanding service, and of course, the delicious and fresh food.

Yelper Remina K. shared her experience at Malama Pono:

"My husband and I lived in Hawaii for 10 years and all the other "Hawaiian" food restaurants disappointed us but here! They actually had mochiko chicken and done right! The happy hour is from 4-5 so we ordered yuzu aquachile, Ahi poke, mochiko chicken with rice, and cheesecake. Everything was very delicious but my favorite was the cheesecake! I usually don't really like sweets but this had the right amount of sourness and the sweets! We would defiantly be back!"