'Total Shock': Arizona Self-Checkout Mistakes Send Several To Court

Some simple mistakes have gotten some Arizona shoppers in a lot of trouble. KGUN 9 reported that several people at a Tucson Walmart have been cited and sent to court after making mistakes at the self-checkout.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said, "Out of the shadows, two women just jumped out at me and grabbed the cart and ushered me all the way back across the store, into a tiny little interrogation room, if you will, and told me I was being arrested for shoplifting. And I was just in complete and total shock because I had absolutely no knowledge, let alone the intention of not paying for my items."

The woman said that she was given a petty theft citation. She said, "They proceeded to hold me there. For about an hour and a half. They called the sheriff. They said because it was over $30 they would have to arrest me. I've never been arrested in my life."

That woman isn't alone. Sandra Barger, who is a counselor and provides court ordered treatment, noticed that several people were going through the court diversion program who weren't her typical petty theft clients. Barger said, "Well, what I've noticed is I'm getting a lot of clients that have to do the adult responsibility course for petty theft. And it's coming out of one particular place... which is the Walmart on La Cholla."

Barger said in March alone, she had 14 clients who were cited for theft at that Walmart location. Barger said, "I think there should be an opportunity before they leave the store to rectify the situation. Not there are circumstances where yes, people are doing these things. But I do think there needs to be a little more regulation on the situation."