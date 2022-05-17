Best Buy Opening Outlet Store In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

May 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Looking to get some new tech-related products at a great price?

Best Buy is planning to open a new outlet store in north Phoenix later this year, reported 12 News. According to the company, the newly-remodeled store near Tatum Boulevard and Paradise Village Parkway will feature open-box items along with clearance items at lower prices.

The store will be filled with brand-name items, such as appliances, televisions, laptops, gaming products, mobiles phones, and more. The store plans to keep its Geek Squad Service as well for any technical needs.

Shoppers will be able to take advantage of ship-to-home, same-day delivery, and pick-up in-store options.

Best Buy said on its website, "By shopping at our outlet stores, customers are helping to limit waste by giving technology a new, longer life."

The company currently has 16 outlets stores across the country, and it plans to double that number over the next year. Phoenix is one of the newest locations, along with Chicago, Houston, and Virginia.

Click here to learn more about the new Best Buy outlet store.

