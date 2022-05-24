United Airlines Fires Worker Involved In Airport Brawl With Ex-NFL Player

United Airlines has fired the employee involved in a bloody brawl with former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley at Newark Airport in New Jersey over the weekend.

“United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated,” a spokesperson for the airline told the New York Post.

Langley was arrested following the fight and charged with simple assault. The worker, who was not identified, was not arrested. However, he did have to be taken to the hospital after the brawl, where he received treatment for an eye injury.

A bystander recorded a video of the fight, which shows the United employee landing a punch on Langley, who proceeded to strike him multiple times. After getting knocked down, the bloodied employee got back up and squared up to fight again.

“You want some more? He wants some more,” Langley yelled as the two started fighting again before other employees rushed over to break up the fight.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident started because Langley was trying to use a wheelchair to transport his luggage instead of paying $5 for a luggage cart. Langley claims that he did not throw the first punch and was defending himself.