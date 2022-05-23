Video Shows Passenger Beat Up United Employee During Bloody Airport Brawl

Video shared online shows a passenger beating up a United Airlines employee during a brawl at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The passenger was arrested in relation to the incident, despite claiming that the employee "assaulted" him and threw the first punch in the video, law enforcement confirmed to TMZ.

The video was initially shared by Twitter user @DMNTnasa just before 9:00 a.m. on Sunday (May 22) and shows the United employee slap the passenger, who asks, "you saw that s***?" before landing a punch that forces the employee to stumble backward over the counter as the passenger lands more punches.

The employee stands back up and has a large, bloody gash near his left eye as he attempts to walk back to the passenger, who then asks, "you want some more?"

Witnesses at the airport told TMZ that the two men were arguing, pushing and slapping before the fight escalated.