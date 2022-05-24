'World's Steepest Dive Coaster' Opening Soon In Texas

The world's steepest dive rollercoaster is set to open soon in Texas. KSAT reported that the coaster, featuring a 95-degree drop, will open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas next month.

Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger will open for visitors on June 25th. The ride will feature three 21-passenger trains and will lift riders 150 into the air before releasing them down the steep drop. Riders will plummet at 60 mph, according to Six Flags.

The ride's height requirement will be 52 inches and the maximum is 78 inches.

Park President Jeffrey Siebert said in a news release:

"Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to push the limits of thrill and innovation as we prepare to introduce the world's steepest dive coaster during our 30th anniversary season. Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coaters, rides, and attractions. With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite."