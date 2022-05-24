You Need To Try Out The Best Coffee In Michigan

Coffee is a darkly colored, bitter beverage that has Americans by the throat — pun intended. About 400 million cups of coffee are consumed by Americans per day, according to Deals On Health.

And while there are many different ways to enjoy your coffee (espresso, french press, cold brew and so on), there is one cafe in particular we feel you need to go to if you are hopelessly in love with the drink.

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best coffee shop in every state. They named Astro Coffee in Detroit as the best place to get your caffeine fix in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

If you're ever visiting Detroit, head over to Corktown — Michigan's Brooklyn — to find a great coffee scene starring Astro Coffee, a small shop that's been featured in The New York Times, Condé Nast Traveller, and Bon Appetit, among others. They offer a variety of tea and coffee sourced from many different roasters and producers, as well as locally sourced baked goods and sandwiches. The flat whites here are especially notable, and their egg sandwich is amazing, made with soft-scrambled eggs, fresh herbs, and aioli on an Italian roll.

