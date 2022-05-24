You Need To Try Out The Best Coffee In Minnesota

Coffee is a darkly colored, bitter beverage that has Americans by the throat — pun intended. About 400 million cups of coffee are consumed by Americans per day, according to Deals On Health.

And while there are many different ways to enjoy your coffee (espresso, french press, cold brew and so on), there is one cafe in particular we feel you need to go to if you are hopelessly in love with the drink.

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best coffee shop in every state. They named Spyhouse Coffee in Minneapolis as the best place to get your caffeine fix in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

Defining the coffee scene in Minneapolis for quite some time now, Spyhouse Coffee is a popular local chain with beautiful facilities and even more pleasing coffee. Dedicated to sustainability through practices that reduce waste and to community-building through contributing to local charities and supporting the arts community, it's a must-visit for coffee lovers visiting the Twin Cities. For those too far away to enjoy it in person, the company also sells their coffee and some cool merchandise online.

