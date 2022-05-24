You Need To Try Out The Best Coffee In Wisconsin

Coffee is a darkly colored, bitter beverage that has Americans by the throat — pun intended. About 400 million cups of coffee are consumed by Americans per day, according to Deals On Health.

And while there are many different ways to enjoy your coffee (espresso, french press, cold brew and so on), there is one cafe in particular we feel you need to go to if you are hopelessly in love with the drink.

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best coffee shop in every state. They named Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. in Milwaukee as the best place to get your caffeine fix in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

With a few locations throughout Milwaukee — including a café in Bay View that also serves pizza — Anodyne Coffee offers a friendly, warm atmosphere with excellent coffee. Try one of the classic types or go for a specialty such as a Honey Bee (a latte with honey and vanilla), Frosty (mocha espresso with mint), or My Buddy (an almond and vanilla cappuccino.)

The Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. location that also serves pizza is located at 2929 Kinnickinnic Ave (at East Trowbridge Street) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you ever been? Let us know what you think below!