Have You Been To The Most Beautiful Place In Wisconsin?

America has a countless number of breathtaking sights to behold. From wooded valleys to deserts, the U.S. also offers a wide range of scenery for every type of adventurer. Whether you like to hike mountains or are perhaps more interested in sitting on a beach with your toes in the sand all day, there are always new places for you to check out in this country. And if you are looking to scratch your travel itch after reading this, we've got you covered. Here is the most beautiful place in Wisconsin.

Travel + Leisure named the Apostle Islands as the most beautiful place in Wisconsin. Here is what they had to say about it:

There's so much to explore on the 20-plus islands that make up this archipelago. Hike through the wilderness, hop in a kayak, scuba dive to shipwrecks and underwater sea caves (Lake Superior really does look and feel more like an ocean), and check all eight lighthouses off your list.

Have you ever been to the Apostle Islands? Let us know in the comments below, and check out the rest of the “totally subjective” state-by-state list of the most beautiful places in the United States right here!