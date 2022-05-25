Britney Spears' Lawyer Calls Out Her Father For 'Dodging' Deposition

By Yashira C.

May 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears' lawyer has called out her father Jamie for “running and hiding” from his deposition, according to a report by Page Six.

The outlet reports that Mathew Rosengart, her attorney, filed for Jamie to submit to a deposition. However, he's been seemingly “stonewalling” the legal battle. “Despite his demonstrably false claims that he has ‘nothing to hide’ and would therefore ‘hide nothing,’ James P. Spears has been running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct — under oath — as required by law,” said Rosengart in the court documents which were filed on Wednesday (May 25.) “Indeed, while representing that he would ‘unconditionally cooperate’ and act with ‘complete transparency without conditions,’ Mr. Spears has engaged in stonewalling and obstruction — for over six months — dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information,” he continued.

Rosengart reportedly also warned the "Toxic" singer's father that he “can run but cannot hide,” and that he is willing to take his deposition “in any city in the country.” He accused Jamie of harassment and bullying towards his daughter as well. Britney revealed in a recent post that she was done talking about her "traumatic" conservatorship. "Honestly, I don't want to ever talk about it ever again ... I feel like I would entertain the very people who hurt me," she wrote.

