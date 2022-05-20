Britney Spears Is Done Talking About 'Traumatic' Conservatorship

Britney Spears has never been happier, so she's done talking about the "traumatic" experience of living in a conservatorship for more than a decade.

On Thursday (May 19), the pop icon took to Instagram to reflect on her healing process since being released from her 13-year conservatorship last year. In a lengthy post, she opened up about how the ordeal impacted her faith.

"God knows I haven't been perfect, but I do know this ... the consequences that were taken over me for never committing a crime a day in my life made me question God," she wrote. "It wasn't just the torture it was the embarrassment of it all 😞 ... Nobody should have to go through what I went through."

While she has been vocal about the conservatorship, even criticizing family members for their roles, she said she's tired of talking about it.

"I gave so many people the awareness to question my situation ... I don't want to be openly questioned by anyone about my experience," she said. "I don't want to speak openly about a traumatic experience when in the foreground it was condoned by my whole family !!! Honestly, I don't want to ever talk about it ever again ... I feel like I would entertain the very people who hurt me."