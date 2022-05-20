Britney Spears Is Done Talking About 'Traumatic' Conservatorship
By Sarah Tate
May 20, 2022
Britney Spears has never been happier, so she's done talking about the "traumatic" experience of living in a conservatorship for more than a decade.
On Thursday (May 19), the pop icon took to Instagram to reflect on her healing process since being released from her 13-year conservatorship last year. In a lengthy post, she opened up about how the ordeal impacted her faith.
"God knows I haven't been perfect, but I do know this ... the consequences that were taken over me for never committing a crime a day in my life made me question God," she wrote. "It wasn't just the torture it was the embarrassment of it all 😞 ... Nobody should have to go through what I went through."
While she has been vocal about the conservatorship, even criticizing family members for their roles, she said she's tired of talking about it.
"I gave so many people the awareness to question my situation ... I don't want to be openly questioned by anyone about my experience," she said. "I don't want to speak openly about a traumatic experience when in the foreground it was condoned by my whole family !!! Honestly, I don't want to ever talk about it ever again ... I feel like I would entertain the very people who hurt me."
Moving on to a brighter note, Spears said won't let the people she holds responsible for the conservatorship "get the best of me and humiliate me," adding that she is a much better place now.
"I've never been more happy in my life ... in the past several months since it's been over besides my miscarriage!!!" she said, referring to the heartbreaking news she and fiancé Sam Asghari shared recently. "My spirit feels lighter and I genuinely laugh and smile now and my eyes 👀 are hungry for more each day."
In addition to giving fans a look into how she was affected by the conservatorship, Spears is also writing a book about her experiences.
"I want to share my story for one reason and and one reason only ... to let people know you're not alone and trust me I KNOW if you're going through something and you feel so distant from everything," she said, adding, "It's easier said than done, but I need to share through it all ... my subconscious knew it was gonna be ok ... the spirit within me that told me to keep moving forward and it was all I had ... it's what I hung onto !!! Although it was hard as hell I got through it !!!"