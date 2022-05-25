Californians Receive A $10,000 Fine For Watering Grass During Water Ban

As of June 6, there will be a statewide water ban put in place in an effort to conserve water during drought season. Municipal governments are not on the same page with how to handle the issue. Fines will be issued to residents in participating counties who water 'non-functional' grass during the ban. Those exempt will only have to follow limited regulations a few days a week.

According to Desert Sun, Californians are not permitted to water turf that is "ornamental and not regularly used for human recreational purposes or for civic or community events." However, if the turf is irrigated with recycled water or human health is dependent upon watering a specific area, then a fine will not be issued.

"This adoption here and the direction from the governor isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach, it is based on local plans. What we’re doing here is reflective of the good work that agencies have done, but we need to see a little more urgency, and need to see everyone move based off these local plans to a Level 2 water shortage contingency scenario… What we’re lacking right now is a unified message across the state that this is serious enough and we all need to be doing our part now," water board chairman E. Joaquin Esquivel commented.

Some cities will issue fines of up to $500 for watering non-functional turf. CBS noted that in South Bay, violators will receive fines of up to $10,000 for breaking this law.