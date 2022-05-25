Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, & Young Thug Team Up For Epic Summer Collab
By Yashira C.
May 25, 2022
Calvin Harris has an exciting collaboration in the works! The music producer has announced a new single featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug titled “Potion.”
The song is expected to be on Harris' highly anticipated upcoming album due this summer, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 — the followup to 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1. Both Lipa and Thug have previously collaborated with the producer, with Lipa on the smash hit track "One Kiss" and Thug on “Heatstroke," which also featured Ariana Grande. Harris teased the single on TikTok showing his process for creating the track, including FaceTiming the "Levitating" singer and asking her to provide vocals, to which she responded "absolutely.” “Late night conversations, electric emotions / Sprinkled with a little bit of sex / and that’s a potion,” she sings in the clip. The song is set to release on Friday (May 27).
"DUA & CALVIN SUMMER DOMINATION 2.0 INCOMING," commented one fan. "Song of the summer incoming," wrote another. Charlie Puth also hyped up the song commenting, "I adore this song."
Watch the TikTok and see the announcement below.
Lipa has been keeping busy on her Future Nostalgia tour, but fans can also expect to see her on the big screen soon. It was recently reported that she was cast in the Barbie live-action film opposite big-name actors including Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, and Ryan Gosling.