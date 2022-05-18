Dua Lipa To Star In ‘Barbie’ Live-Action Film

Dua Lipa has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Barbie live-action film, according to a report by The Sun.

The "Don't Start Now" singer will be starring opposite big-name actors including Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, and Simu Liu. The film is being directed by Greta Gerwig, director of Little Women and Lady Bird. Back in March, Lipa shared a first look at her acting debut in the upcoming spy thriller Argylle.

According to a film insider at the publication, “Although Argylle is a big film in its own right, Barbie will be a breakthrough part for Dua because there is so much hype around it. Dua is quickly proving there is far more to her than just being a pop star. She has an exciting future ahead of her in films.”Shang-Chi star Simu Liu reportedly shared that his agent said it was one of the best scripts he's ever read. “He said, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the Barbie script. I really think you should do it’.”

Lipa revealed in a recent Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast episode that her new album is 50% done. “It’s starting to feel good. It's starting to take shape. I’m very excited about some of the new songs so it’s always exciting to look forward towards something."