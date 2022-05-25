Drake Compared This Band To The Beatles: See Their Response

Drake made quite the comparison in an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 25.) The rapper jokingly compared indie rock band HAIM to The Beatles!

The post shows a black and white photo of the "Knife Talk" rapper wearing a big smile while in a group photo with the sisters that make up the band — Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim. “Just met the Beatles,” he wrote in the caption. HAIM responded by reposting the photo on their accounts and poking fun at the rapper's caption, writing “We’re the Beatles." Fans had hilarious reactions to the group photo, commenting "HOT HAIM BLING," "HAIM >>> The Beatles actually," and "a photo i never knew i needed."

See the posts from both Drake and HAIM below.