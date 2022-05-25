Drake Compared This Band To The Beatles: See Their Response

By Yashira C.

May 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Drake made quite the comparison in an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 25.) The rapper jokingly compared indie rock band HAIM to The Beatles!

The post shows a black and white photo of the "Knife Talk" rapper wearing a big smile while in a group photo with the sisters that make up the band — Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim. “Just met the Beatles,” he wrote in the caption. HAIM responded by reposting the photo on their accounts and poking fun at the rapper's caption, writing “We’re the Beatles." Fans had hilarious reactions to the group photo, commenting "HOT HAIM BLING," "HAIM >>> The Beatles actually," and "a photo i never knew i needed."

See the posts from both Drake and HAIM below.

One of the HAIM sisters was recently the subject of an "uncomfortable" lie detecter test taken by Wandavision actress Elizabeth Olsen. Olsen was asked if she still thought Danielle was "the coolest person in the world," to which she replied "I think Danielle's up there. She's a very talented person and has a very cool vibe. I think if I wanted to be a rockstar one day, I would wanna grow up to be like her." Later when asked if she thought she was a better actress than her she responded, "Yeah. Sorry, Danielle. I hope she'd agree."

