Elizabeth Olsen Makes 'Uncomfortable' Admission In Lie Detector Test

Elizabeth Olsen may be a good actress but even she can't hide the truth when hooked up to a polygraph.

Olsen was faced with both fun and "uncomfortable" questions while sitting down with Vanity Fair for their lie detector series, per Today. In the video, the WandaVision star was asked about her life and work, but it was her reaction to questions about Danielle Haim that grabbed viewers' attention.

According to the interviewer, Olsen once referred to the HAIM sister as "the coolest person in the world," a sentiment which the actress still stands by.

"I think Danielle's up there," she said. "She's a very talented person and has a very cool vibe. I think if I wanted to be a rockstar one day, I would wanna grow up to be like her."

Things took a turn, however, when the Doctor Strange star was asked about Haim's performance in Licorice Pizza, in which she appeared alongside her sister Alana's critically-acclaimed performance. When confronted with the question of if Olsen thought she was a better actor than Danielle Haim, she kept things real.

"Yeah. Sorry, Danielle. I hope she'd agree," she said, adding, "I loved the film, and I thought she was great in it. But she didn't have to do much."

When the test determined her last statement to be a lie, she apologized to the musician yet again.

"Sorry, Danielle. You did great," she said. "I don't know what's happening. It's so uncomfortable right now."

Check out Olsen's full lie detector test in the video below.