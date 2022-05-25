Harry Styles Serenades Fan With Taylor Swift's '22' For Their Birthday

The internet is abuzz after a video from a recent concert shows Harry Styles singing a snippet of a Taylor Swift song to a fan in the audience. In the video from his One Night Only show in London, the singer is told that it's an audeince member's birthday and when he realizes it's their 22nd birthday, he busts out in the classic Swift song "22." Harry quickly sings through the catchy chorus, "I'm feeling 22," and does a little dance which is met by thunderous applause from the fans. Styles and Swift famously dated in 2012 before breaking up a year later in 2013.