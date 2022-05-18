Harry Styles Makes Rare Public Comment About Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles had nothing but wonderful things to say about his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. In a recent radio interview to promote Harry's House, the singer was asked about working with her on the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, prompting one of Harry's first public comments on Wilde, according to Page Six.

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” said the singer. “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.”

The two met in late 2020 when Harry was cast as one of the lead roles in the psychological thriller. "It meant for a really nice experience working on that movie," he concluded. The pair first sparked dating rumors when Page Six published photos of them together at Styles' agent's wedding in January of 2021. The photos came two months after Wilde split from Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. The former couple had been engaged and they share two children, 8-year-old Otis, and 5-year-old Daisy.

According to Page Six, Wilde has been seen at several of Harry's concerts and attended his headlining set at Coachella in April. Olivia has recently talked about the singer in an appearance at CinemaCon where she premiered the first trailer for the movie. "[He’s] an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I’m aware of,” she joked.

Don't Worry Darling starring Styles and Florence Pugh is set to hit theaters in September 2022.