How To Help Uvalde School Shooting Victims In Need Of Blood Donations

Victims of the school shooting in Uvalde are in need of assistance, and you can help. Two blood drives have been set up so far for anyone who wishes to donate.

The University Health system in San Antonio says there is availability in their donor rooms for the next several days. Click here for more information on how to donate at this location.

The primary blood bank in South Texas, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, has organized a blood drive for Wednesday in Uvalde. It will be held at the Herby Ham Activity Center. Walk-ins are welcome for anyone in the area. Click here for more information on how to donate at this location.

According to KHOU 11, at least 21 people died in the shooting, including 19 children and one educator.