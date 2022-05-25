Lil Uzi Vert Responds To Negative Feedback Of New Song Snippet

Lil Uzi Vert has heard the feedback from his fans about his latest song snippet, and it wasn't the best. After seeing all the comments about the brief clip of unreleased music, Uzi reassured his listeners that there's a lot more to come.



On Monday night, May 23, Lil Uzi Vert hit up his Twitter timeline to respond to the backlash he received after he previewed a snippet of an unreleased song. In his response, Uzi explained that fans haven't heard "the real deal" just yet and he's "got that s**t on God."