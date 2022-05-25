Lil Uzi Vert Responds To Negative Feedback Of New Song Snippet
By Tony M. Centeno
May 25, 2022
Lil Uzi Vert has heard the feedback from his fans about his latest song snippet, and it wasn't the best. After seeing all the comments about the brief clip of unreleased music, Uzi reassured his listeners that there's a lot more to come.
On Monday night, May 23, Lil Uzi Vert hit up his Twitter timeline to respond to the backlash he received after he previewed a snippet of an unreleased song. In his response, Uzi explained that fans haven't heard "the real deal" just yet and he's "got that s**t on God."
They just tryna hear the real deal and I only let them hear the fake 🤭😂 I am stepping bad on this album and y’all ain’t hear nothin maybe alil but nothin 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Trust me 😏— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) May 24, 2022
"They just tryna hear the real deal and I only let them hear the fake," Lil Uzi Vert tweeted. "I am stepping bad on this album and y’all ain’t hear nothin maybe alil but nothin Trust me."
"Hell no I’m not scared," he replied to a fan, who asked if he was scared to drop his next project. "I got that s**t on god and I don’t even be saying on god nothin to talk about."
Hell no I’m not scared I got that shit on god and I don’t even be saying on god nothin to talk about https://t.co/3CYJ1acxfT— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) May 24, 2022
The snippet surfaced on social media in the early hours of Monday morning. The song, in which he delivers a slurred flow over the bass-heavy beat, plays over videos of Uzi posing for the camera and getting his teeth cleaned at the dentist. Fans were quick to express their opinion about the snippet.
"There comes a point as a rapper where the content of the lyrics has to evolve otherwise," one Twitter user said.
"Down bad," said another Twitter user.
Lil Uzi Vert has been dropping off singles and collaborations here and there since he released his last solo album Eternal Atake in 2020. Since then, he collaborated with Future for their joint project Pluto x Baby Pluto. Recently, Uzi jumped on NIGO's track "Heavy" off his I Know NIGO! album and Pusha T's "Scrape It Off" with Don Toliver for Push's It's Almost Dry album.
So far, Lil Uzi Vert hasn't confirmed when he'll be releasing new music. In the meantime, check out the snippet below and judge for yourself.
Here’s a new 2022 snippet👽 #liluzivert pic.twitter.com/ExkoHmbM75— uziawge 👾🍄🌑 🦇 (@uziawge) May 23, 2022
Trust me you will be back they always come back 😏🔥— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) May 24, 2022