14 years after Eminem dropped his prolific album, Gucci Mane officially became a free man for good.



On this day in 2016, the 1017 founder was released from an Indiana penitentiary after serving three years over federal drug and gun charges. He was first arrested in 2013 for a parole violation after police found him with a loaded hand gun and marijuana. He spent some time behind bars at a jail in Atlanta before he was transferred to the Indiana prison where he was released from.



“It’s been tough to be a Gucci fan,” he said in his first interview after his release. “It’s been tough to be a Gucci friend, a Gucci sibling, a Gucci girlfriend or a Gucci partner. I done took people through a lot, man.”



Gucci was met at the gates by Keyshia Ka'ior, who would later became his wife and the mother of his newborn son. Although he was free, the Atlanta rapper was required to be on house arrest for a few months and then probation right after. Nonetheless, Gucci Mane took advantage of his newfound freedom by jumping right back into the rap game. A couple of days after his release, Gucci dropped his first post-prison record "First Day Out Tha Feds" produced by Mike Will Made-It. The rapper has been gucci ever since.



Listen to "First Day Out Tha Feds" below.

