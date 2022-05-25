Here's How Eminem Will Celebrate The 20th Anniversary Of 'The Eminem Show'

“‘Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya…#TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26,” the rapper wrote in his caption.



The Eminem Show remains the most successful in the Shady Records founder's catalog. Since its release in 2002, the album has gone 12x platinum and has gone one to become the second best-selling album of the 21st century, according to Billboard. There's no confirmation of what exactly will be included in the updated version of the album, but either way it has fans excited for what's to come.



The 20th anniversary of The Eminem Show comes just a few weeks after Eminem earned enough votes to be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Eminem will join other iconic artists as he's inducted into the coveted organization later this year. He will join the rest of the Class of 2022, which includes Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran and more. It also comes shortly after Em revealed his new song on the upcoming soundtrack for the Elvis biopic.



The expanded reissue of The Eminem Show drops this Friday, May 27.