Missouri Woman Stops To Purchase Soda, Wins $50,000 Playing Lottery

By Logan DeLoye

May 25, 2022

Losing Lottery Scratch-Off Cards
Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri woman stopped at the Quik Trip off of Gravois Road in St. Louis County to grab a soda when something entirely unexpected happened. She had no intention of purchasing anything but a soda, until she saw the colorful scratch off ticket by the checkout counter calling her name.

According to MOLottery, the scratch off was a "Lucky Cash" ticket that cost the woman $3. The decision was so last minute that the soon-to-be winner didn't even bother to put her glasses on when she scratched off the ticket.

“I didn’t have my glasses on when I scratched it,” she told MOLottery, “So I couldn’t actually read it.”

After putting her glasses on and doing a double take, she realized that she had won $50,000.

“It was very surreal. I didn’t even know if I was reading it right!"

The woman won the largest amount that one can win playing "Lucky Cash". MOLottery mentioned that there is still over $5 million left in unclaimed prizes, including a few more $50,000 tickets.

This lucky Missouri player is not the only person to have won in St. Louis county. Since 2021, $200 million in lottery prizes has been won throughout the county.

