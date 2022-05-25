Ohio Politicians React To Mass Shooting At Texas Elementary School

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 25, 2022

US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio politicians have begun sharing their reactions to the news of a mass shooting that left 21 people dead in Texas yesterday (May 24). You can read their statements below.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to the Texas Department for Public Safety (via CNN).

The gunman, identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was a dropout of the Uvalde High School who lived with his 66-year-old grandmother. Ramos reportedly shot his grandmother before the mass shooting, and she is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities have not found a previous criminal history so far.

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley took to Twitter to make a statement in which she called the news “heartbreaking,” adding that “we need leaders who are willing to do something.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also said he was “heartbroken” and offered any assistance Texas officials may need.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said he was “at a loss” and that his heart is with the victims' families.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

Representative Joyce Beatty, who serves Ohio's 3rd District, gave the following statement:

Representative Tim Ryan, who represents Ohio's 13th District, said “we have to do something.”

DeWine also ordered that all United States and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28.

