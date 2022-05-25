Ohio Politicians React To Mass Shooting At Texas Elementary School

Ohio politicians have begun sharing their reactions to the news of a mass shooting that left 21 people dead in Texas yesterday (May 24). You can read their statements below.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to the Texas Department for Public Safety (via CNN).

The gunman, identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was a dropout of the Uvalde High School who lived with his 66-year-old grandmother. Ramos reportedly shot his grandmother before the mass shooting, and she is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities have not found a previous criminal history so far.

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley took to Twitter to make a statement in which she called the news “heartbreaking,” adding that “we need leaders who are willing to do something.”