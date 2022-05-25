Ohio Politicians React To Mass Shooting At Texas Elementary School
By Taylor Linzinmeir
May 25, 2022
Ohio politicians have begun sharing their reactions to the news of a mass shooting that left 21 people dead in Texas yesterday (May 24). You can read their statements below.
Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to the Texas Department for Public Safety (via CNN).
The gunman, identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was a dropout of the Uvalde High School who lived with his 66-year-old grandmother. Ramos reportedly shot his grandmother before the mass shooting, and she is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities have not found a previous criminal history so far.
Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley took to Twitter to make a statement in which she called the news “heartbreaking,” adding that “we need leaders who are willing to do something.”
Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the victims' families and loved ones.— Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) May 24, 2022
No one should have to live in fear of becoming victims to deadly shootings like these as we go about our lives. At school. At the grocery store. Anywhere.
We need leaders who are willing to do something. https://t.co/GLRVvSKpbJ
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also said he was “heartbroken” and offered any assistance Texas officials may need.
Governor DeWine issued the following statement regarding today's tragedy in Texas. pic.twitter.com/7AowO2J0id— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2022
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said he was “at a loss” and that his heart is with the victims' families.
How many times are we going to allow this to happen?— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 25, 2022
⁰I'm at a loss. The inaction of a handful of politicians in Washington and state legislatures continues to cost us lives, mass shooting after mass shooting.
My heart is with the victims' families in Uvalde.
U.S. Senator Rob Portman called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”
My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this horrible tragedy in Uvalde. Our nation mourns for the innocent children, teacher, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence.— Rob Portman (@senrobportman) May 25, 2022
Representative Joyce Beatty, who serves Ohio's 3rd District, gave the following statement:
It’s devastating that nearly a decade after Sandy Hook, 14 students have been killed in their Elementary school.— Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) May 24, 2022
This shouldn’t have to be the reality for American students & families. Every politician must have the political courage to stand up to extremists & #EndGunViolence.
Representative Tim Ryan, who represents Ohio's 13th District, said “we have to do something.”
Andrea and I are praying for the Uvalde community and the innocent young lives taken from us in another senseless tragedy.— Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) May 24, 2022
Our babies are being killed by gun violence and we are failing them. We have to do something.
DeWine also ordered that all United States and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28.