Relief Fund Set Up For Victims Of Uvalde School Shooting

Victims of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde are in need of assistance, and you can help.

KHOU 11 reported that a relief fund has been set up for the victims and their families. The Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country, which is a nonprofit northwest of San Antonio, has started a relief fund for the victims and their families along with others affected by the shooting.

You can donate on the foundation's website by entering either a one-time donation amount or a recurring donation amount for the Uvalde Strong Fund.

Click here for more information and to make a donation.

If you can't make a monetary donation, there have been two blood drives set up for victims in need.

The University Health system in San Antonio says there is availability in their donor rooms for the next several days. Click here for more information on how to donate at this location.

The primary blood bank in South Texas, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, has organized a blood drive for Wednesday in Uvalde. It will be held at the Herby Ham Activity Center. Walk-ins are welcome for anyone in the area. Click here for more information on how to donate at this location.