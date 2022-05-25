San Antonio Organization Rushes 25 Units Of Blood To Uvalde

Surrounding communities are stepping in to help victims of the Uvalde school shooting. CBS News reported that one organization in San Antonio rushed 25 units of blood to the small town, and now they're asking for your help.

In a statement, the organization explained that it sent 15 units of low titer O whole blood via helicopter. This type of can be used in emergency situations because it can be transfused on-site in an emergency vehicle. They then sent an additional 10 units of O negative blood to a hospital in Uvalde late Tuesday afternoon.

The organization has planned a blood drive for Wednesday to help those in need.

The primary blood bank in South Texas, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, has organized a blood drive for Wednesday in Uvalde. It will be held at the Herby Ham Activity Center. Walk-ins are welcome for anyone in the area.

Click here for more information on how to donate at this location.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center wrote on Facebook:

"Our hearts are with the Uvalde community. ♥️ We are hosting an emergency blood drive tomorrow at Herby Ham Activity Center from 9 am to 2 pm. Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule your appointment here: https://bit.ly/3LIIH1s

You can also donate at a blood drive or donor room near you by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org."