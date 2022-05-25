Steelers Hire New General Manager After Lengthy Search

The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Omar Khan as their new general manager and successor to Kevin Colbert, the team announced on its official website Wednesday (May 25).

Khan, 45, has served various roles in the Steelers organization during the past 21 years, most recently working as vice president of football and business administration, which had him worked directly with his predecessor, Colbert, as well as head coach Mike Tomlin and team president Art Rooney II in day-to-day overall management of the Football Operations Department.

"I am pleased to announce Omar Khan as our next General Manager," Rooney said. "Omar has been an integral part of our Football Operations Department during his 21 years with the team, and that experience will serve him well in his new position."

Khan is credited for helping lead the franchise in several areas, most notably serving as the Steelers' lead contract negotiator and being responsible for managing the salary cap, playing a vital role in the Steelers' two most recent Super Bowl wins during his tenure.

"I am extremely excited for this opportunity to be the General Manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers," Khan said. "I would like to thank Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, and Kevin Colbert for their support throughout this process. I am ready for this challenge and grateful to continue the success we have had on the field during my first 21 years. I look forward to completing our football operations staff and working tirelessly to build another championship football team for Steelers Nation and our community."

In January, longtime general manager Kevin Colbert announced his plans to step down from his position effective after the 2022 NFL Draft in May.

Colbert initially joined the Steelers as director of football operations in 2000, a position he held until 2010.

The Pittsburgh native was named general manager in 2010 and also added the title of team vice president in 2016.

The Steelers won both of their last two Super Bowl (XL XLIII) championships during Colbert's tenure with the franchise.