Suspects Impersonate Cops While Breaking Into Mercer Island Home

Authorities are looking for three armed men accused of dressing up as police officers and trying to rob a home in Washington state.

According to KOMO, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday (May 24) at a home on 85th Avenue South in Mercer Island. The family living inside the house reportedly woke up to three men claiming to be cops kicking in their door. Officials say the homeowners confronted the suspects and found out they weren't law enforcement.

They also claimed the impersonators were armed with a rifle and two handguns.

"Nothing was taken. The homeowners were not harmed. The suspects however did discharge a handgun as they fled," according to Mercer Island Police Sgt. Jennifer Franklin. "I’ve never experienced anybody physically impersonating a police officer. You know you’ll get your fraud, things like that over the phone. But in terms of being in person, it’s very rare."

Police are now going door-to-door in the neighborhood and letting residents know about the suspects. As of Wednesday morning (May 25), the criminals remain at large, reporters say. If captured, they face charges of burglary, assault, and impersonating an officer.

All officers can provide is that they're looking for a silver vehicle. If you have any information about the suspects, contact the police department.