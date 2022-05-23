Texas Man Arrested For Impersonating Officer, Forcing Entry Into Home

A Texas man is being accused of impersonating an officer and demanding entry into a home. KXAN reported that the man was arrested after the incident on MAy 21st.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Salvatore Alfieri IV, 38, was arrested for impersonating a public servant, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, unlawful restraint, and interference of emergency request for assistance.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

"The suspect forced the victims to comply with his demands and stripped them of their cellphones. He left the scene in a Ford Escape which was later identified through images obtained from various security cameras."