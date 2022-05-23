Texas Man Arrested For Impersonating Officer, Forcing Entry Into Home

By Ginny Reese

May 23, 2022

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Officer

A Texas man is being accused of impersonating an officer and demanding entry into a home. KXAN reported that the man was arrested after the incident on MAy 21st.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Salvatore Alfieri IV, 38, was arrested for impersonating a public servant, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, unlawful restraint, and interference of emergency request for assistance.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

"The suspect forced the victims to comply with his demands and stripped them of their cellphones. He left the scene in a Ford Escape which was later identified through images obtained from various security cameras."

UPDATE///SUSPECT IN CUSTODY Salvatore Alfieri IV (38 years old) Wanted for Impersonating a Public Servant, Burglary of...

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 22, 2022

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "We were fortunate that this suspect did not hurt anyone in this case. However, the calm way he went about it seems like this is neither his first, not his last attempt. We felt it necessary to warn the public to be on the lookout."

