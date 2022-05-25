Texas Shooter Hinted At Plan To Random Girl On Instagram
By Jason Hall
May 25, 2022
The suspect in the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school appears to have hinted at his actions ahead of time to a random woman on social media.
The woman, identified by TMZ.com as a female minor from Los Angeles, shared screengrabs of an Instagram direct message conversation with an account linked to Salvador Ramos, who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (May 24).
Ramos appears to have tagged the girl -- who acknowledged in the conversation that she "barely" knew him -- in his "gun pics" before later seemingly hinting, "I'm about to" and "I got a lil secret" during their social media conversation before concluding with "Ima air out."
Ramos doesn't appear to specify his plan to the girl, who shared the messages after the Robb Elementary School shooting and explained that she only engaged with him to stop him from committing a horrible act.
At least 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (May 24), the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday (May 24) night via NBC News.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott publicly identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos, 18, who was "believed" to be killed by responding officers, on Tuesday afternoon.
"He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said during an unrelated press briefing via ABC News.
Ramos -- who had a handgun and possibly a rifle during the incident -- reportedly shot his grandmother before entering Robb Elementary School and once again opening fire, according to Gov. Abbott, who didn't provide additional details about the grandmother's status.
Local authorities confirmed "some people" died in the shooting, however, did not provide a confirmed total during a press conference held on Tuesday (May 24) afternoon.
The incident on Tuesday was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. elementary school since the 2012 incident at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newton, Connecticut, which resulted in the deaths of 20 children and six adults.