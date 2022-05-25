This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Wisconsin

All-you-can-eat deals are a good compromise to please the picky eaters in your life, as well as those with hearty appetites. Some deals consist of multiple ethnicities of food served buffet style, while others feature one repeated course. Despite the variance in a good all-you-can-eat-meal, one thing never changes; the option to stuff your face for one low price!

According to a list put together by The Daily Meal, the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Wisconsin can be found at the North Country Steak Buffet in La Crosse. It will come at no surprise that this particular buffet serves various kinds of steak with a hearty helping of potatoes and other filling sides. Customers can choose from a buffet of rotating specials including soup, salad, and a wide array of meats.

Here is what The Daily Meal had to say about the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Wisconsin:

"North Country Steak Buffet is an exciting name, and this La Crosse, Wisconsin, destination lives up to its potential. The all-you-care-to-eat restaurant is open daily until 9 p.m., offering sirloin steaks, burgers and grilled chicken, served with baked potatoes, hash browns or homemade chips. There’s also a hot buffet with rotating specials, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade soup, salad and more. For dessert, enjoy four daily ice creams and a lineup of other sweets. The price? Just $11.70 for adults."

