Have You Stayed At The Most Unique Hotel In Wisconsin?

The most unique hotel in all of Wisconsin is actually a motel! This unique location serves to intrigue those who have a passion for music. Retreats as well as concerts and live radio broadcasts are held at the motel.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the most unique hotel in Wisconsin is The Holiday Music Motel located in Sturgeon Bay. The Holiday Music Motel has been open since the 1950s and was the first motel to ever open in Door County. The hotel centers around everything music, from history to broadcasting and even songwriting.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the most unique hotel in all of Wisconsin:

"With too many overlooked festivals to count—including Blue Ox, Rock Fest, and Summerfest, the largest music festival in the US—one could easily consider Wisconsin the state with the most underrated music scene in the country. It’s the Holiday Music Motel that puts the nail in that coffin: Opened in May 1952 (marking its 70th anniversary in 2022) and renovated back in 2008, Door County’s first motel is like a smorgasbord of experiences for music lovers. Check in to enjoy live music, songwriting retreats, and a radio station that broadcasts songs written and recorded on-site."

