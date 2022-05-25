This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal In Ohio

All-you-can-eat deals are a good compromise to please the picky eaters in your life, as well as those with hearty appetites. Some deals consist of multiple ethnicities of food served buffet style, while others feature one repeated course. Despite the variance in a good all-you-can-eat-meal, one thing never changes; the option to stuff your face for one low price!

According to a list put together by The Daily Meal, the best all-you-can-eat deal in Ohio can be found at Mrs. Yoders Kitchen. Mrs. Yoders Kitchen features an abundance of homemade Amish-style cooking. This quaint country diner is your one-stop-shop for meat, pie, and everything in between. They even serve specially seasoned wedding steak.

Here is what The Daily Meal had to say about the best all-you-can-eat meal deal in Ohio:

"Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen is located in Mount Hope, smack dab in the heart of Ohio’s Amish country. Here you can enjoy traditional Amish home cooking like fried chicken, fried lake perch, pot roast, chopped sirloin and traditional Amish “wedding steak,” a patty of seasoned ground beef. There are also plenty of sides, soups, salads and desserts to go around, including nine different pies."

For more information regarding the best all-you-can-eat locations in America visit HERE.