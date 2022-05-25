What To Order At The Best Italian Restaurant In Michigan

Pasta is a true art. It comes in many different shapes and sizes, including spaghetti, gnocchi, ravioli and so on. If you really wanted to, you could have a different kind of pasta every day of the week. But with so many options, it can make deciding what to order at an Italian restaurant a little difficult.

No matter where you are, an amazing Italian restaurant offering mouth-watering pasta is never too far away. The Daily Meal proved this by compiling the best pasta dish at the best Italian restaurant in every state.

According to them, you need to try the Strozzapreti at Bacco in Southfield, Michigan. Here's what they said about it:

Chef and restaurateur Luciano DelSignore’s Michigan home base, Bacco, has been drawing crowds for its contemporary high-end Italian cuisine since 2002. High-quality ingredients, prepared simply, result in some truly outstanding dishes. Take the strozzapreti, for example: These long tubes of fresh house-made pasta are tossed with a sauce made with house-made sausage, tomato, cream and a touch of truffle oil.

Have you ever been to Bacco? Let us know in the comments below, and check out the rest of the list of best pasta dishes in every state here!