What To Order At The Best Italian Restaurant In Minnesota

Pasta is a true art. It comes in many different shapes and sizes, including spaghetti, gnocchi, ravioli and so on. If you really wanted to, you could have a different kind of pasta every day of the week. But with so many options, it can make deciding what to order at an Italian restaurant a little difficult.

No matter where you are, an amazing Italian restaurant offering mouth-watering pasta is never too far away. The Daily Meal proved this by compiling the best pasta dish at the best Italian restaurant in every state.

According to them, you need to try the Tagliarini de Lonanda Del Lupo at Broder's Pasta Bar in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here's what they said about it:

Molly and Tom Broder opened their “pasta bar” in 1994, and the crowds have never stopped coming. Why? Ingredients are sourced from Midwest farms whenever possible and some vegetables are grown in an on-site garden, “but really,” as the website states, “it’s all about the pasta.” Fresh pastas are made in-house and dry pastas are imported from Italy, and nearly 30 pastas and risottos are on the menu. You can’t go wrong with the Tagliarini de Lonanda Del Lupo, inspired by a dish served at a restaurant of the same name in Soragna, Italy. Tagliarini (an eggy thin pasta) is tossed with a light truffle cream sauce as well as lots of diced prosciutto di Parma. You’ll most likely be ordering a second helping.

