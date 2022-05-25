Why Fans Think Britney Spears Will Be In The Weeknd's HBO Show 'The Idol'

Fans believe Britney Spears will make an appearance on The Weeknd's upcoming HBO series The Idol and with good reason. The pop star revealed she met with Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and The Weeknd who are currently collaborating on the new series, writing, "Here’s me today meeting the director of @euphoria today and @theweeknd." However, Spears has deleted the post after sharing it on Instagram on Tuesday, May 24.

According to Page Six, The Weekend commented on the post with a red heart emoji and the singer's fiancé cheekily wrote, "New character in euphoria?" The outlet also reported that Spears' new assistant, Victoria "Vicky T" Asher, posted to her Instagram Stories that she planned the meeting, and Levinson "has been my pal since I was 16.... So so glad I could make this beautiful moment happen,” she added. “This was very special to me. Bringing legends I love together.”

While there's no official word on whether Spears is involved with The Idol, astute fans recalled a post from the singer in November that read, "I just shot a movie titled "THE IDOL" ... it's guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family's faces." The post came just days after her nearly 14-year conservatorship finally ended.