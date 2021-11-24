Britney Spears Teases That She's Working With The Weeknd

However, after Spears shared the news that she was working on a movie called The Idol, representatives for the HBO series told TMZ that the pop singer is not involved. According to the outlet, Spears' team is unsure as to what movie she had referred to in the caption, and stated that she is not involved in The Weeknd's upcoming project.

Variety had reported that a six-episode drama series called The Idol would be released to HBO. According to the publication, the series will follow a self-help guru who serves as the leader of a modern-day cult that develops a complex relationship with a rising pop star. Lily-Rose Depp, Amy Seimetz, Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, and more will all be making appearances in the series.

Earlier this month, the courts dismissed her 13-year conservatorship. Over the course of the pandemic, the pop idol has been taking a break from working and performing, instead focusing largely on trying to get out of her conservatorship. Spears has been vocal on social media over the recent few months about how her family trapped her in the conservatorship, and she has made claims that her parent should be in jail while teasing that she would like to speak to Oprah Winfrey. Since her conservatorship ended on November 12 after nearly 14 years, Spears has been celebrating her birthday and the holidays early to find more joy.