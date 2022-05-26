Arizona Woman Hopes To Reunite With WWII-Era Sketch Found At Thrift Store

An Arizona woman is hoping to reunite with a piece of WWII history with its rightful owner.

ABC 15 reported that every donation made at Mesa's Arizona Humane Society thrift store has a story, and people often call wanting things back.

Store manager Dan Moore said, "We just recently got a couple of old, it was a birth certificate and a marriage license from the early, early 1900s." Moore said people often call wanting things back after realizing that the artifacts are actually related to their family history.

Julie Kirk said, "I'm hoping it was donated by accident." Kirk was sifting through framed artwork at the thrift store when she came across the pencil sketch of a military member. The date on it read 1944.

Now, Julie is hoping to reunite it with its original owner. She opened the frame to try to find any information she could, but all she saw was the name 'McVicker' with the year '44 written on it.

The $2 sketch holds sentimental value, and Kirk hopes to add to its story by returning it to its owner. She said, "I think even if you aren't military, that picture is going to tug at your heart strings because it's going to have some sentimental value."