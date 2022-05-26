Donald Trump And His Children Must Testify In NY Investigation, Court Rules

Former President Donald Trump and his two children, Ivanka and Don Jr., must testify under oath as part of an investigation into the business practices of the Trump Organization being conducted by the New York Attorney General's Office.

A four-judge panel in the state Appellate Division upheld a February decision by New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruling that Trump and his two children had to sit for a deposition with prosecutors.

"A court has once again ruled in our favor and ordered Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to appear before my office to testify under oath. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law," New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted after the ruling was announced.

Trump argued that he and his children could not be compelled to testify because their answers could be used against them in the ongoing criminal investigation. The judges rejected that argument.

"The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related fact, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination," the judges wrote in their four-page unanimous decision.

The Trumps can appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals.

Judge Engoron previously held Trump in contempt and fined him $110,000 for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena demanding numerous documents. Trump's lawyers have argued that the contempt charges should be dismissed because Trump does not have the records.