More Texas Schools Providing Counseling Following Uvalde Shooting

Some schools are adding counseling services for students and staff following Tuesday's school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

The Dallas Morning News reported that North Texas educators are working to ensure the safety and well-being of students and their families.

Richardson ISD interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum wrote in a district-wide email, "It's a horrific tragedy. Our young people who become aware of this tragedy can very understandably become upset and want to talk with someone as they process this news."

Kathryn Everest, Fort Worth ISD's director of counseling, says that officials in the district are reluctant experts on how to help the grieving students after the Wedgewood Baptist Church shooting in 1999. Everest said, "Most school districts are not prepared for that kind of event of tragedy."

School administrators are now reminding families about mental health services that are available to students and staff for support.

Richardson ISD made counselors available to students and staff all day on Wednesday for those needing help to process the tragedy.

School officials are also recommending that parents limit their children's exposure to news coverage about the shooting to prevent anxiety fluctuations. Instead, they suggest having open discussing with children.