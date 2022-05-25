Grief Counseling Available In Uvalde Following School Shooting

Grief counseling is available in Uvalde following Tuesday's school shooting at Robb Elementary School.

News 4 San Antonio reported that grief counselors will be available for staff members of Robb Elementary School beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The counselors will be available for the public beginning at 10 a.m. Counseling sessions will be held at the Willie De Leon Civic Center on east Main Street in Uvalde.

Anyone looking to help victims can make monetary donations or donate blood.

KHOU 11 reported that a relief fund has been set up for the victims and their families. The Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country, which is a nonprofit northwest of San Antonio, has started a relief fund for the victims and their families along with others affected by the shooting.

Click here for more information and to make a donation.

The University Health system in San Antonio says there is availability in their donor rooms for the next several days for blood donations.

Click here for more information on how to donate at this location.

The primary blood bank in South Texas, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, has organized a blood drive for Wednesday in Uvalde. It will be held at the Herby Ham Activity Center. Walk-ins are welcome for anyone in the area.

Click here for more information on how to donate at this location.