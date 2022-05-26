New Jonas Brothers music is on the horizon! Nick Jonas revealed the exciting news during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“We’re usually really cryptic about his,” he replied after Clarkson asked him for an update on new music. “I just kind of feel like that’s really stupid. I don’t know why we do that.” He continued, “We’re working on new music for sure. I can tell you I think it’s my favorite stuff we’ve ever done. It’s basically an evolution of the sound in a way I think is really natural for us and feels like a great next step.” The "Jealous" singer also teased collaborations with other artists, “We’re working with some people we’ve always wanted to work with. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nick discussed his appreciation for fans and his excitement for the upcoming Jonas Brothers residency in Las Vegas. “We’re in a season of our life and career where we’re really focused on just finding ways to show our incredible fans of now 17, 18 years how much we appreciate their support,” he said to Clarkson.

Watch the full interview below.