North Carolina Man Puts Lottery Win To Good Use

A lucky lottery winner in North Carolina plans to put his major win to good use — helping other refugees like himself.

Ner Wah, of New Bern, recently stopped by the Klo Htoo Asian Market on Neuse Boulevard. Encouraged by his friend, he purchased a $5 Rockin' Bingo Fast Play ticket. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, this proved to be a smart move.

"My friend was in there playing and he asked if I wanted to try it," he said. "I just had a feeling in my mind like I was going to win something."

Wah believed he would win $20 or $30, but his ticket proved extra lucky and he ended up scoring the $267,513 Fast Play jackpot.

"I was just happy because I thought it would be enough to cover my groceries," he said; however when he realized just how much he won, he grew even more excited. "My hands and feet started tingling. It really made my dreams come true."

Wah claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (May 25), taking home a grand total of $189,962 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, Wah told lottery officials he wants to help other refugees at the camp he lived at for a decade before moving to the U.S. 15 years ago.

"I want to help my refugee people back in Burma," he said. "They need a lot of help."