North Carolina Man Puts Lottery Win To Good Use

By Sarah Tate

May 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A lucky lottery winner in North Carolina plans to put his major win to good use — helping other refugees like himself.

Ner Wah, of New Bern, recently stopped by the Klo Htoo Asian Market on Neuse Boulevard. Encouraged by his friend, he purchased a $5 Rockin' Bingo Fast Play ticket. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, this proved to be a smart move.

"My friend was in there playing and he asked if I wanted to try it," he said. "I just had a feeling in my mind like I was going to win something."

Wah believed he would win $20 or $30, but his ticket proved extra lucky and he ended up scoring the $267,513 Fast Play jackpot.

"I was just happy because I thought it would be enough to cover my groceries," he said; however when he realized just how much he won, he grew even more excited. "My hands and feet started tingling. It really made my dreams come true."

Wah claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (May 25), taking home a grand total of $189,962 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, Wah told lottery officials he wants to help other refugees at the camp he lived at for a decade before moving to the U.S. 15 years ago.

"I want to help my refugee people back in Burma," he said. "They need a lot of help."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.