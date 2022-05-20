North Carolina Man 'Passing It Forward' After $2 Million Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

May 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina hopes to pay it forward and help out others after scoring a massive lottery win.

John Robbins, of Wilmington, recently stopped by the Han-Dee Hugo's on North College Road to purchase a $20 Ultimate 7s scratch-off ticket. When he scratched the ticket, revealing that he was the lucky winner of a top prize of $2 million, he couldn't believe it. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, it didn't fully sink in until he asked a coworker to see if it was actually a winner.

"He looked at it and said, 'Man you got it. This is the big one,'" he recalled, adding, "I had to keep my composure. I didn't want to alarm too many people."

Robbins claimed his prize at lottery headquarters, choosing to receiving the $2 million prize as either an annuity of $100,000 per year over the course of 20 years or as a one time, lump sum payment of $1.2 million. In the end, he chose the latter, bringing home a grand total of $852,126 after taxes.

So what does he plan to do with his new winnings? Robbins wants to spread the love and help others, telling lottery officials he knows what it's like to struggle with two jobs and not having the funds to branch out with his own business.

"I want to help out a struggling entrepreneur," he said. "In other words, passing it forward."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.